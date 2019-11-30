Jets' Patrik Laine: Two-point afternoon

Laine notched two assists, one on the power play, in Friday's 3-0 win over the Ducks.

The fourth-year winger has put together an impressive November with four goals and 12 points through 12 games. Laine doesn't appear likely to match the 44 goals he fired home two seasons ago, having managed only seven through 24 games, but his 25 points puts him on pace to top the career-best 70 he compiled in 2017-18.