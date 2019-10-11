Jets' Patrik Laine: Untouchable in win
Paine scored two goals and added two more assists to finish with four points in a 5-2 win over the Wild on Thursday.
The Finnish sniper's first goal came in the second period and gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead. Laine would another marker in the third period, scoring into an empty net. His two helpers came on goals by Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor. The 21-year-old has been on fire to start the year, collecting 10 points in the Jets' first five games. He's a fantasy gold mine at the present moment.
