Jets' Patrik Laine: Untouchable in win

The Finnish sniper's first goal came in the second period and gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead. Laine would another marker in the third period, scoring into an empty net. His two helpers came on goals by Blake Wheeler and Kyle Connor. The 21-year-old has been on fire to start the year, collecting 10 points in the Jets' first five games. He's a fantasy gold mine at the present moment.