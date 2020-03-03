Jets' Patrik Laine: Will play Tuesday
Laine (foot) will be in action versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Laine figures to resume a top-six role, in addition to re-joining the top power-play unit. The Finnish winger has racked up 26 goals and 33 helpers in 64 games this year and should still be capable of reaching the 30-goal and 70-point thresholds before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.