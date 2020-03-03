Jets' Patrik Laine: Will play Tuesday

Laine (foot) will be in action versus the Sabres on Tuesday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Laine figures to resume a top-six role, in addition to re-joining the top power-play unit. The Finnish winger has racked up 26 goals and 33 helpers in 64 games this year and should still be capable of reaching the 30-goal and 70-point thresholds before the end of the 2019-20 campaign.