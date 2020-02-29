Jets' Patrik Laine: Will sit out versus Edmonton

Laine (foot) won't play in Saturday's game versus the Oilers, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.

Laine missed morning skate, but coach Paul Maurice relayed that the sniper is still day-to-day. This will be a big loss for the Jets as they push for a playoff spot, as Laine has produced 26 goals and 33 assists this season. Mason Appleton is expected to bump into the top six in Laine's place.