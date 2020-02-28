Jets' Patrik Laine: Will travel with team
Laine (lower body) will travel with the Jets ahead of Saturday's road game in Edmonton, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.
Laine exited Thursday's game against the Capitals after a blocked shot early in the first period. Per Clinton, head coach Paul Maurice said test results on Laine's injury were good, which will allow him to accompany the team on their one-game road trip. It's unclear if the Finn will be able to play, but he can be considered day-to-day at worst currently.
