Stastny recorded his first playoff assist as a Jet in Wednesday's 3-2 home win over the Wild for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals.

He was the lone distributor on Patrik Laine's game-tying tally in the third period. Following his trade from the Blues on Feb. 26, Stastny wound up with four goals and nine assists through 19 games in a Jets sweater to take him through the end of the regular season, and while he's seen a slight decrease in starting 5-on-5 shifts in the attacking zone, Stastny's role on the No. 1 power-play unit keeps him primed for success in the fantasy realm. He's also helped Winnipeg with a 53.8-percent success rate in the faceoff circle.