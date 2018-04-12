Jets' Paul Stastny: Adds helper in franchise's first playoff win
Stastny recorded his first playoff assist as a Jet in Wednesday's 3-2 home win over the Wild for Game 1 of the conference quarterfinals.
He was the lone distributor on Patrik Laine's game-tying tally in the third period. Following his trade from the Blues on Feb. 26, Stastny wound up with four goals and nine assists through 19 games in a Jets sweater to take him through the end of the regular season, and while he's seen a slight decrease in starting 5-on-5 shifts in the attacking zone, Stastny's role on the No. 1 power-play unit keeps him primed for success in the fantasy realm. He's also helped Winnipeg with a 53.8-percent success rate in the faceoff circle.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...