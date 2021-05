Stastny notched a power-play assist and two PIM in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Flames.

Stastny had the secondary helper on Blake Wheeler's third-period tally. The 35-year-old Stastny has recorded a goal and three helpers in his last six games despite the Jets scoring just 11 goals as a team in that span. For the year, the veteran forward has 29 points (eight on the power play), 96 shots on net, 30 PIM and a minus-2 rating through 52 outings.