Stastny notched a power-play assist, four shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 4-2 loss to the Canadiens.

Stastny had an assist on Kyle Connor's second-period tally. The 35-year-old Stastny has five goals and a helper in eight games since the start of March. He's seen time on Mark Scheifele's left win and the top power-play unit, which has Stastny up to 17 points, 47 shots, a plus-5 rating and 10 PIM through 28 contests. He's worth a look in fantasy while working in a top-line gig.