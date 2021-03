Stastny garnered an assist Wednesday in a 4-3 overtime win over the Canadiens.

The venerable vet provided the secondary helper on Blake Wheeler's first-period tally, with Stastny effectively stretching his point streak to four games. Despite averaging three minutes of power-play ice time per contest, Stastny only has three man-advantage points compared to 15 at even strength, but he's boasting a career-best shooting percentage (17.6) to remain productive in the attacking zone.