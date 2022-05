Stastny notched an assist in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Kraken.

Stastny earned assists in three of the last four games of the season. The 36-year-old veteran put up solid numbers in a top-six role for much of the campaign, earning 21 goals, 45 points, 141 shots on net and a plus-14 rating in 71 appearances. Durability has often been a question for the forward, who is set to hit free agency this summer if the Jets don't sign him to a new deal.