Stastny notched an assist in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens.

Stastny set up Kyle Connor's second goal of the contest to get the Jets within one at a 3-2 deficit. The helper snapped a three-game point drought for Stastny, who has just four points in 11 outings during February. The 35-year-old center is at three tallies, seven assists, 26 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in 19 outings. He remains in a top-six role for now, but should head coach Paul Maurice feel the need to shuffle his lines, Stastny would likely drop into the bottom-six while Pierre-Luc Dubois could take the second-line center job. That's not likely to happen while the Jets are winning -- they're on a three-game winning streak.