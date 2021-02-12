Stastny provided a goal and an assist with two shots in Thursday's 5-1 win over Ottawa.

Stastny entered the night without a point in his previous five games before opening the scoring just eight seconds into the second period. He later set up Blake Wheeler's power-play goal with 27 seconds left in the frame to send the Jets into the second intermission with a 3-0 lead. The 35-year-old has endured a streaky season offensively, with scoreless skids of four and five contests wrapped around a three-game point streak prior to Thursday.