Stastny had a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 6-4 win over the Oilers. He also had two PIM and one shot while winning 11 of 19 faceoffs (57.9 percent).

Stastny assisted on Nikolaj Ehlers' game-tying goal early in the third period, then knocked home the go-ahead tally just over two minutes later. The 35-year-old has now racked up two goals and four assists in his last three games after being held without a point in the first four contests of the year. Stastny's days as a regular 20-goal man are behind him, but he's still capable of chipping in offensively as his 17 goals and 38 points last season attest.