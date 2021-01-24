Stastny scored a power-play goal and added two assists in Saturday's 6-3 win over the Senators.

Stastny was in on all the key tallies -- he set up both of Andrew Copp's goals, the first of which tied the game at 3-3. Stastny's score ended up being the game-winner as well, and his first goal in his second stint with the Jets. It was a much-needed breakout for Stastny, who had been held scoreless through the first four games. He's added a plus-5 rating and 11 shots on net in a second-line role.