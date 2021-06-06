Coach Paul Maurice told reporters that Stastny (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Sunday's Game 3 against Montreal, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

Stastny went through Sunday's morning skate without a hiccup, casting some optimism around the 35-year-old's status. Stastny has missed both games of the series thus far, and his return could be a nice boost to the offense, especially considering the Jets have scored just three goals over that span. He'll likely handle a top-six role if he returns to the lineup, so fantasy managers will want to keep an eye out for an update on his status during pregame warmups.