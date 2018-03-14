Jets' Paul Stastny: Late scratch Tuesday
Stastny (undisclosed) was scratched the lineup for Tuesday's game against Nashville, Robby Stanley of NHL.com reports.
Stastny took line rushes in warmups, but he apparently left early and was taken out of the lineup. Since his trade from the Blues, Stastny has thrived in the Jets' lineup, compiling two goals and six helpers -- three on the power play -- through seven games. There's no immediate update on what's bothering him, but Shawn Matthias will slot in for the time being.
