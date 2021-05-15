Stastny (undisclosed) left Friday's game against the Maple Leafs but his injury doesn't appear to be serious, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Stastny originally left for the locker room early in the first after a hit from Justin Holl but came back out. He saw 7:47 of ice time before leaving the game for good but it was likely a precautionary measure. Head coach Paul Maurice said the 35-year-old is expected to practice before the team begins its series against Edmonton. Stastny finished the 2020-21 campaign with 29 points in 56 games.