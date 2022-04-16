Stastny posted an assist, three shots on goal and a minus-4 rating in Friday's 6-1 loss to the Panthers.

Stastny was caught on the ice for a majority of the Panthers' goals in a mixed-results kind of performance. The 36-year-old extended his point streak to four games (two tallies, four helpers). The veteran forward is up to 41 points, 123 shots on net and a plus-10 rating in 64 outings overall. He'll continue to center the second line with Mark Scheifele (upper body) out through the remainder of the Jets' road trip.