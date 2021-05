Stastny (undisclosed) wasn't present at Sunday's practice, Mitchell Clinton of the Jets' official site reports.

There's growing cause for concern about Stastny's status after he exited Friday's regular-season finale with the undisclosed injury. That absence was described as precautionary, and maybe this one is too, but it would be encouraging to see the 35-year-old forward return to the ice in some capacity prior to Wednesday's Game 1 in Edmonton.