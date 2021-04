Stastny produced a power-play assist in Monday's 6-1 loss to the Oilers.

With Adam Lowry (upper body) out, Stastny centered the third line at even strength. He retained his usual top-unit power-play duties and set up Mark Scheifele for the Jets' lone goal Monday. Stastny has 27 points, 88 shots on goal, 26 PIM and a plus-2 rating through 48 appearances this year, but his role could be limited until while Lowry is sidelined.