Stastny picked up an assist in Sunday's double-overtime loss to Nashville.

Stastny is currently riding a three-game point streak, during which he has tallied one goal and three helpers. Centering the second line alongside Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers should set the trade-deadline acquisition up for consistent offensive production. The only concern for fantasy owners regarding the 31-year-old's postseason performance is likely his shots on goal, which stands at a mere nine through seven playoff outings.