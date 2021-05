Stastny scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Friday's 1-0 win over the Oilers in Game 2.

Stastny took a pass from Andrew Copp at the blue line and sniped in the lone tally of the game from above the right faceoff circle at 4:06 of overtime. The 35-year-old Stastny suffered a minor injury in the regular-season finale, but he was able to suit up for Wednesday's Game 1. He's amassed a goal, five shots on net and four PIM through two playoff contests in a top-six role.