Stastny scored twice Saturday in a 4-1 win over the Blues.

He tied it 1-1 at 14:23 of the first when two Blues collided deep in their own zone. Ville Husso came out of his net to play the loose puck and hit Stastny with it, leaving the net wide open for the former Blue to tuck in a backhand from a sharp angle. He then put in an empty-net goal at 17:25 of the third for the 4-1 final score. Stastny has four points, including three goals, in his last four games.