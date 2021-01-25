Stastny notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Oilers.
Stastny helped out on a Nikolaj Ehlers equalizer in the second period. That duo had a productive weekend, with Stastny recording a goal and three assists in his last two outings. The veteran center has four points, a plus-6 rating and 14 shots on net through six contests, but it seems he's found a groove after starting the year cold.
