Stastny (undisclosed) is expected to rejoin the lineup against Edmonton for Game 1 on Wednesday, per Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet.

Stastny was injured in the regular-season finale but appears to be no worse for the wear as he figures to slot back into a second-line role Wednesday. The 35-year-old Quebec native will head into the postseason bogged down in a six-game goalless streak during which he managed just one helper. Following the acquisition of Pierre-Luc Dubois, coach Paul Maurice has shuffled between center and wing and it hasn't benefitted his productivity on the ice.