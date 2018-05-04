Stastny registered an assist in a Game 4 loss to the Predators on Thursday.

Stastny is riding a five-game point streak, having tallied a pair of goals and six helpers. Since joining the Jets at the trade deadline, the center has racked up 23 points in 28 contests including the regular season. The Quebec City native is averaging 17:37 of ice time (2:47 with the man advantage) in the playoffs and should continue to get plenty of opportunities to write his name on the scoresheet.