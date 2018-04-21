Jets' Paul Stastny: Posts pair of assists
Stastny recorded two assists in a 5-0 victory over the Wild on Friday. The Jets won the series 4-1.
The veteran has been a key playoff contributor in years past, and he appears to be warming up to that again. In five games during this series, he had a goal and four points. Dating back to 2016, Stastny has six goals and 20 points in 32 playoff games.
