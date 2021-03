Stastny scored a goal and went plus-2 in Monday's 4-0 win over the Canucks.

Stastny scored with three minutes left in the game to produce the final score. The 35-year-old forward has three goals and two helpers in his last seven outings. He has to be enjoying his time on the Jets' top line with Mark Scheifele and Blake Wheeler. For the year, Stastny has 10 tallies, 19 points and a plus-3 rating.