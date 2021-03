Stastny recorded an assist and two shots on goal in Monday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

Stastny posted the secondary helper on Pierre-Luc Dubois' goal in the third period. In his last five games, Stastny has two goals and three assists. The 35-year-old forward has racked up 23 points, 60 shots and a plus-3 rating in 36 games during his second stint as a Jet.