Stastny scored 21 goals on 141 shots this season, his highest goal total since 2013-14 when he was with Colorado.

Stastny was forced to frequently move between wing and center this season but still managed to rack up 45 points in 71 games. After signing a one-year deal with Winnipeg last offseason, Stastny will once again find himself looking for a new contract heading into the summer. While Stastny is unlikely to offer elite-level fantasy value, he should still be a high-end target even if he signs outside of Winnipeg.