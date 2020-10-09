Stastny was traded to the Jets from the Golden Knights on Friday in exchange for Carl Dahlstrom and a 2022 fourth-round pick, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Stastny will make his return to Winnipeg following a two-year stint in Vegas. When he last played for the Jets, the 34-year-old veteran was a deadline acquisition and logged 13 points in 19 regular-season contests. While ultimately coming up short, Stastny's six goals and nine helpers in the 2018 NHL Playoffs helped the organization make a deep run. With the second-line center position solidified, Winnipeg will be free to move Blake Wheeler back to the wing on the first line. Stastny should also see time with the man advantage and figures to be a top-end fantasy target next season.