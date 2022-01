Stastny scored a goal on three shots in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Golden Knights.

Stastny gave the Jets a lead at 2:28 of the third period. The 36-year-old forward posted six points in eight games in December, and he's off to a strong start in January as well. Stastny has eight goals, 16 points, 36 shots on net and a plus-9 rating through 23 contests. If he can maintain a top-six role, he could have some appeal in deeper fantasy formats.