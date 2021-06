Stastny (undisclosed) is taking line rushes in warm-ups ahead of Sunday's Game 3 in Montreal and is expected to rejoin the lineup, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Stastny's return will provide much-needed forward depth for the Jets as they remain without Mark Scheifele (suspension). The versatile veteran's expected to skate with Nikolaj Ehlers and Andrew Copp on the second line. Stastny missed the first two games of this series due to an undisclosed injury.