Stastny notched an assist in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Oilers in Game 3.

Stastny won a faceoff back to Nikolaj Ehlers, who sent a shot top-corner on Oilers goalie Mike Smith at 9:13 of overtime. The 35-year-old Stastny has two points in three playoff games, and they've both come after regulation time. The center will hope to stay clutch on offense as the Jets look to sweep the Oilers in Monday's Game 4.