Stastny delivered an assist Saturday in a 4-1 loss to the Maple Leafs.

Stastny has 12 goals and 14 assists through 47 games, which trails his pace of 0.76 points per game between career stops in Colorado, St. Louis, Vegas and Winnipeg. However, a bit more puck luck for the 35-year-old and he should start drawing closer to the scoring mean considering he's starting 56.9 percent of his 5-on-5 shifts in the attacking zone, a career high.