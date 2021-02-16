Stastny recorded an assist in Monday's 6-5 win over the Oilers.

Stastny had the secondary helper on Nikolaj Ehlers' second-period goal. With three points in his last three games, Stastny appears to have put a five-game scoring drought behind him. The 35-year-old center may run a bit streaky going forward, especially once Pierre-Luc Dubois (lower body) eventually takes his place in the Jets' top six. Through 15 games, Stastny has nine points, 19 shots on goal and a plus-7 rating.