Stastny produced an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Canucks.

Stastny had the secondary helper on Mark Scheifele's second-period tally. The 35-year-old Stastny has posted three goals and three helpers in his last six games. Overall, the Quebec native has 20 points (10 tallies, 10 assists), 55 shots and a plus-4 rating in 33 appearances. He's a solid depth option in fantasy while he's in a top-six role, and he should carry eligibility at center and left wing in most formats.