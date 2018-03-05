Stastny scored his 14th goal of the season and had an assist in Sunday's win over Carolina.

Stastny has fit right in since arriving in Winnipeg, putting up two goals and four points in three contests. Both of his assists have come with the man advantage, as he's currently playing the wing on the first unit. His offensive skill-set and role on the power play make him worth adding if he happens to be available.

