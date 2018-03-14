Stastny was a late scratch for Tuesday's clash with Nashville with what has been deemed a lower-body injury, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Stastny has been lights out for the Jets since joining the organization at the trade deadline, as he racked up eight points in seven outings. The team likely won't provide an update on the center's status until after Thursday's game-day skate. If the 31-year-old is unable to give it a go, Andrew Copp figures to slide up to the second line alongside Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine.