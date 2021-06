Stastny (undisclosed) isn't on the ice for warmups and won't play in Wednesday's Game 1 against Montreal, Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet reports.

The specifics of the absence remain unclear, but Stastny will be a tough loss for the Jets, as he supplied two points and averaged 19:11 of ice time in the first-round sweep of the Oilers. In Stastny's stead, Dominic Toninato is on the ice for warmups and is expected to replace the veteran. Stastny will look to return to the lineup for Game 2 on Friday.