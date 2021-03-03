Stastny scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Stastny scored on a feed from Blake Wheeler in the third period, just seconds after a previous Jets shot pinged off the iron. The 35-year-old Stastny got a turn on Mark Scheifele's left wing after the Jets were shut out 4-0 on Monday. Through 22 games, Stastny has five goals, 12 points, 33 shots on net and a a plus-8 rating. The Jets' center depth has forced one of Stastny or Pierre-Luc Dubois to the wing since the team has gotten to full health. Both players figure to fill top-six roles regardless of the specific assignment.