Jets' Paul Stastny: Three points in Game 3 win
Stastny pushed his point streak to four games with a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 win over Nashville.
Stastny had only one goal and one assist in his first four postseason appearances for the Jets, but he's heated up since with two goals and five helpers over the past four games. The veteran center also has a plus-7 rating during his four-game point streak after finishing at plus-3 in this one. All three of Stastny's points came during Winnipeg's four-goal second period, which erased Nashville's 3-0 lead after one and then some.
More News
-
Jets' Paul Stastny: Notches helper against Predators•
-
Jets' Paul Stastny: Posts pair of assists•
-
Jets' Paul Stastny: Adds helper in franchise's first playoff win•
-
Jets' Paul Stastny: Will play Thursday•
-
Jets' Paul Stastny: Suffering from lower-body problem•
-
Jets' Paul Stastny: Late scratch Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...