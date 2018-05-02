Stastny pushed his point streak to four games with a goal and two assists in Tuesday's 7-4 Game 3 win over Nashville.

Stastny had only one goal and one assist in his first four postseason appearances for the Jets, but he's heated up since with two goals and five helpers over the past four games. The veteran center also has a plus-7 rating during his four-game point streak after finishing at plus-3 in this one. All three of Stastny's points came during Winnipeg's four-goal second period, which erased Nashville's 3-0 lead after one and then some.