Stastny recorded two goals and an assist -- including one power-play goal -- in Thursday's 5-1 Game 7 triumph over Nashville.

Stastny was involved in both of his team's first-period goals, assisting on the first one before potting his own rebound on the backhand to give Winnipeg a 2-0 lead and chase home netminder Pekka Rinne. He also got a puck past Predators backup Juuse Saros with the extra man in the third, once again capitalizing on a rebound opportunity. Stastny's up to six goals and 14 points in 12 games this postseason.