Jets' Paul Stastny: Traded from St. Louis
Stastny was acquired by the Jets from the Blues on Monday is exchange for Erik Foley, a 2018 first-round pick and a conditional 2020 fourth-round selection.
It says a lot about the Jets' turnaround that Stastny waived a full no-trade clause, permitting the deal to move forward. Additionally, St. Louis retained 50 percent of the center's salary in order to allow Winnipeg to fit him under the cap. The Quebec native figures to slot into a second-line role alongside Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers. A true rental, Stastny will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 campaign.
More News
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Two points against former team•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Opens scoring Thursday•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: In on both goals in win over Leafs•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Records two points in loss to Cats•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Struggling to deliver offense•
-
Blues' Paul Stastny: Scorers winner to top Vegas•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...