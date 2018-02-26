Jets' Paul Stastny: Traded from St. Louis

Stastny was acquired by the Jets from the Blues on Monday is exchange for Erik Foley, a 2018 first-round pick and a conditional 2020 fourth-round selection.

It says a lot about the Jets' turnaround that Stastny waived a full no-trade clause, permitting the deal to move forward. Additionally, St. Louis retained 50 percent of the center's salary in order to allow Winnipeg to fit him under the cap. The Quebec native figures to slot into a second-line role alongside Patrik Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers. A true rental, Stastny will be an unrestricted free agent following the 2017-18 campaign.