Stastny (undisclosed) made the trip to Montreal and could be an option to enter the lineup for Sunday's Game 3 against the Canadiens, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Stastny has missed the last two games with the injury. It sounds like he's trending in the right direction for Game 3. Fantasy managers will want to keep an eye out for an update on his status during pregame warmups. If he plays, he's likely to fill a top-line role with Mark Scheifele (suspension) out.