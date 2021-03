Stastny scored a goal on two goals and added an assist, both on the power play, in Friday's 3-2 win over the Flames.

Stastny's deflection set up a Blake Wheeler goal in the first period. The two forwards switched roles in the third, with Stastny depositing the game-winning tally at the 14:54 mark. The 35-year-old has collected 11 points through 14 games in March. He's up to 11 goals, 22 points, 57 shots on net and a plus-4 rating in 34 appearances overall.