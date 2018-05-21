Stastny failed to secure a point in the final four games of the Western Conference finals.

Brought over at the trade deadline, Stastny impressed with 13 points in 19 regular-season contests and seemed poised to carry that momentum into the playoffs, as he notched six goals and eight helpers through the first two rounds. His disappearing act at the end won't derail that fact that the Jets should want to bring back the 32-year-old for a few more seasons -- and with at least $19 million in cap space, they certainly can afford to make him a nice offer. Regardless of what sweater the Quebec City native is wearing next year, he has the talent to register a sixth straight 40-plus point campaign.