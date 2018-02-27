Stastny, who was acquired from the Blues on Monday, will make his Jets debut against the Predators on Tuesday, Sara Orlesky of TSN.ca reports.

The man himself announced that he'll be centering a (second) line with Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine, which is an ideal fantasy setup. After all, those two players have combined for 97 points this season, and it also means that Stastny will be deployed on a power play that's ranked second in the entire league with a gaudy conversion rate of 24.4 percent. Stastny's former team has lost six straight games and is certainly no lock to make the playoffs, but since he's now with the Jets -- who assuredly will extend their campaign -- the veteran can focus squarely on guiding his new employer deep into the playoffs.