Stastny will suit up against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Mitchell Clinton of JetsTV reports.

Stastny returns to action after missing just one outing versus Nashville on Tuesday. Prior to getting hurt, the center had tallied six points in his previous five outings -- including a pair of power-play helpers. It seems likely that the Quebec native will resume playing alongside Nikolaj Ehlers and Patrik Laine, in addition to his role with the man advantage.