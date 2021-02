Stastny scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Canadiens.

Stastny struck 36 seconds into overtime on a pass from Nikolaj Ehlers. The 35-year-old Stastny has points in each of his last two games. He's up to four goals, 11 points, 29 shots on net and a plus-8 rating in 20 contests. His solid scoring numbers could give Stastny some fantasy appeal in deeper formats.